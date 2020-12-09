The Bachelorette: Riley Christian tells Tayshia Adams painful family past







We knew entering tonight’s The Bachelorette that there was going to be some emotional stuff coming for Riley Christian. We just didn’t know what it was going to be.

On tonight’s episode, Riley revealed the truth about his name — that wasn’t his true name. He has gone through some devastating things because of his family, and he was named after his father. Yet, he learned that his dad had done some things that caused him to rethink everything in his life, including the relationship he has with his mother. He changed his name in order to start over and live a fresh life.

We do think that Riley did a good job articulating his story and what he’s gone through — he was a kid put in the middle of a tough situation and he’s just trying to doing his best. Riley’s been nothing but a class act, and he managed here to explain the sentiment of his life and his decisions without airing out all of his family’s dirty laundry. That is a rather difficult line to try and tow, but he’s figuring out a way in order to do it.

Will Riley be a top contender for Tayshia’s heart? It’s hard to see it since he just hasn’t had the screen time necessary for it. Yet, we do think he comes across like a really kind person, and someone who should be able to find love on the other side of this.

What do you think about the way Riley handled this story on The Bachelorette tonight?

