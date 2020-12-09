The Bachelorette: Bennett Jordan eliminated by Tayshia Adams







There’s no doubt that Bennett Jordan will be thought of as one of the most memorable contestants on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Can you argue that he easily overstayed his welcome? Certainly, since big characters like him often go home after three or four episodes.

Yet, Bennett made it fairly close to hometown dates, but could not survive the two-on-one with Noah as he spent so much time focusing on the rivalry that he kinda forgot about what mattered the most: The Bachelorette herself. Bennett’s exit came after the cliffhanger last week, and we really can’t say that it was a surprise. We do think that he did develop genuine feelings for her, but he didn’t have the social awareness to know when it wasn’t the right move to engage in some of his actions. Intelligence doesn’t always mean awareness — we’ve learned that much without a doubt with him.

What was interesting about Bennett’s exit is that Tayshia wasn’t really sure of it even when it was happening. We do think that he was condescending towards everyone, but he also struggled with his delivery of the message. Some of the things he said may have had some truth to them, and his exit was very-much classy. He wasn’t rude to her, and ultimately wished her the best.

This probably won’t be the last we see of Bennett in Bachelor Nation — if he wants to, we have to imagine that he will be around for Bachelor in Paradise.

