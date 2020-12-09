Riverdale season 5 trailer drops tomorrow — see new key art!







If you are excited to check out Riverdale season 5 on The CW, know this — you’ll get a small taste of it tomorrow!

Today, the network announced that there will be a big trailer reveal tomorrow — that’s important since there are so many questions we have. The path at the start of the season is pretty clear in that we’re going to have a chance to see both prom and then graduation. These are episodes that were originally set to air at the end of season 4, but the arrival of the health crisis made it impossible to do so.

So with that, the start of the season is going to tie together all of the loose ends from season 4 and then after that, we’ll have a chance to then see the beginning of season 5 proper. There is some sort of mystery being hyped up with that, as if the bloody phone photo below wasn’t an indication of that in its own way. We’re going to be seeing potentially either another murder similar to season 1 or a mystery somewhat similar — it feels like with a potential time jump is also coming an opportunity for Riverdale to return somewhat to its roots. It could be a good idea to reset the series, to a certain degree — after all, there is so much more material that we know is worth exploring in this context and with a little bit of distance.

In case you did not know, Riverdale season 5 is going to be premiering on The CW come Wednesday, January 20 — we’re sure that there are going to be all sorts of teases and previews beyond this trailer, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for those.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Nobody ever really leaves #Riverdale. Season 5 trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/BSQGpJz1o8 — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) December 8, 2020

