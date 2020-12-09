The Voice: Did Cami Clune, Tamara Jade, Ben Allen get final Save?







There were a lot of tough decisions that America had to make tonight leading into tonight’s The Voice episode — but the biggest one comes courtesy of the Save.

So what is the situation here? Cami Clune, Ben Allen, Tamara Jade, Bailey Rae, and Ian Flanigan are all competing to competing to move forward to the finale, and it is mostly a question of who does the best in the moment and who has the biggest overall fan following. For the time being, we think Ian is the favorite — we know how Blake Shelton’s contestants are often favored in terms of a public vote, and we were somewhat surprised that he didn’t get put straight through to the next round in the first place.

Of course, we’ll have more updates as the performances continue. Ben’s performance of “Pray for You” was somewhat forgettable, and we don’t think that he had much of a chance. We like Cami doing a current song in “When the Party’s Over,” so we wouldn’t rule her out entirely based on what we saw. Bailey Rae was solid, but she may get overshadowed with Tamara’s impeccable cover of “Feeling Good” — a classic song when you are at this point in the competition.

While vocally we think that Tamara was the best of the bunch, Ian was more likely to advance. “Anymore” is such a classic country song, and he was the last person to perform for the save. That plus Blake’s presence as a coach really puts him over the top.

The Save belongs to… Ian Flanagan. Nobody should be shocked by this. Nobody. This is just the sort of thing that almost constantly happens on this show.

