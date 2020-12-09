The Voice results: Did Carter Rubin, Ian Flanigan, more make finale?







Tonight’s The Voice results were more pivotal than ever. How else can you describe it with the finale right around the corner? The goal tonight was to learn who was going to be worthy of taking that big stage, and there is a lot of unpredictability here.

So who is the favorite right now? We lean in a direction of Carter Rubin, who is a fantastic talent and also who closed out the show on last night’s episode. Of course, anyone on Team Blake should be considered a favorite just based on the past. This is probably one of the more unpredictable seasons of the show in general, and we wouldn’t rule out someone like John Holiday, as well.

The artists advancing directly – We begin with DeSz, who advanced for Team Kelly. Cami will perform for the instant save later. John Holiday, meanwhile, advanced for Team Legend, and Jim Ranger moved forward for Team Blake. We’re a little bit surprised for Ian Flanigan, given that he was so consistently strong for most of this season.

Finally, Carter Rubin was the final person automatically going through to the next round, which means that we have four out of the five finalists now. Let’s make it clear here — whoever gets the final save is probably not going to have a chance at winning. Carter, John, DeSz, and Jim are clearly the four most-popular performers at the moment. The surprising thing is that the majority of these performers aren’t country, despite the heavy-country presence across the board this season. These are the four people to watch out for.

