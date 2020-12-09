SWAT season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Hondo looks into a bombing







We’ve seen SWAT take on some particularly dangerous threats over the years, and such will be the case again when season 4 episode 5 airs this Wednesday.

So what can you expect this time around? The sneak peek below sets the stage, as Hondo turns up at the scene of an explosion that killed two people and caused multiple other injuries. This was a package bomb targeting a realty group, one that could have been political in nature based on initial reports. Hondo gets some intel about the bomb itself: It was crude, and not necessarily somewhat made by an individual with a lot of experience in the field. Yet, this person could continue to follow the same pattern now that they’ve seen that what they did works. Who knows what their future targets are going to be?

Taking on a case like this is really all about how fast you can operate before they strike again. It will also conjure up some bad memories for one member of the team, and that is something else that you have to look out for.

By the end of the episode, we hope that there are some answers here and justice served. With that being said, Hondo’s going to also need to cast his attention elsewhere. He’s also going to be pushed to do some community outreach with the Black community within this episode, but he is going to have some immediate concerns. Why? It comes down mostly to the idea of pandering, and he may not want to be seen as the face of some larger initiative. The truth is that it’s going to take a lot of hard, painful work to resolve tensions in the city. One single campaign of outreach is not going to be enough.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the series and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on SWAT season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







