SWAT season 4 episode 5 spoilers: New details on ‘Fracture’







We knew that SWAT season 4 episode 5 was entitled “Fracture,” and that it is set to air on December 9. Why not go ahead and pass along some further details right now?

Below, we’ve got the full synopsis as just released by CBS, and it does a great job of showing you precisely what some of the stakes are for Hondo as he finds himself in murky waters:

“Fracture” – Hondo is conflicted when the mayor asks him to be the public face of a new outreach campaign meant to improve the LAPD’s stature within the Black community. Also, the team’s search for a lone bomber reminds Tan of a difficult chapter in his childhood, and Chris pushes herself even further to surpass Street and Tan in a SWAT leadership competition, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hondo knows more than anyone that the LAPD is far from a perfect organization, and his concern is probably going to be that the entire campaign will come across as pandering. We also don’t think that he’s all that interested in leading the charge on any campaign. Instead, we think his goal is to lead by example and show the right way in order to ensure that he can inspire some others.

As is often the case with SWAT, though, there is clearly a lot of different stuff going on. The leadership competition may have some fun moments, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like there is no chance that things could fall off a cliff at any given moment. A competition can quickly become a rivalry, and one that causes characters to become enraged with each other.

