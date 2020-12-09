FBI season 3 episode 4 return date hopes: When could it be back?







Following tonight’s fall finale, are you curious to learn the FBI season 3 episode 4 return date — or at least projections of it? We’ll spell out some of what we know at present within this piece.

First and foremost, we know that it’s a bummer to see the crime drama end its fall run after just three episodes … but it’s also not that much of a surprise when you really think about it. Just consider the fact that filming started for some of these shows so much later than usual, and then add to this the fact that it takes a while to shoot and then properly score/edit some of these installments.

Rest assured, FBI will still be returning pretty early on in 2021, even if there is no confirmed date at the time of this writing. The earliest the show can return is Tuesday, January 5 — there is supposedly an NCIS episode airing on that date, and it does make a good bit of sense for CBS to bundle these shows together. They want ratings, so why wouldn’t they want to do what they can in order to facilitate that?

Whenever the series does return, you can basically guarantee that this will still be very-much the same one that you’ve come to know and love over time. Think in terms of intense cases that test Maggie and OA, let alone everyone else that constitutes the team. The ratings are still very-much there for the series. As a matter of fact, they’re right about even with where they were a year ago! This is the sort of retention, especially during times like this, that the majority of networks out there crave. What we’re basically saying is that you can feel good about a potential season 4.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 4?

