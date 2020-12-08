Last Man Standing season 9 promo art: The Baxters are geared up!







The premiere of Last Man Standing season 9 is airing on January 3, and if you didn’t know, this marks the end of the road for the series. There’s going to be a lot of nostalgia from start to finish here, and you can get an early taste of that via the newly-released key art.

Below, you can see Tim Allen and the rest of the cast paying homage to a number of other fishing-related key arts we’ve seen in the past. The vests have been featured in past key art, as has the overall theme of fishing in general. It’s always tied into Mike Baxter’s Outdoor Man brand, and also the sense of family that ebbs and flows throughout the series.

We know, of course, that there are going to be some questions about the characters not featured in the art. When it comes to Eve, Kaitlyn Dever hasn’t been a series regular since the show first moved over to Fox. She’s still made appearances, and we at least saw her briefly via Zoom in one of the promos for season 9. While we know she’s a pretty-big star now, we’re hoping to see at least see her once or twice in the final season. It’s been pretty awesome already that Dever has continued to appear despite everything else she has going on.

As for Boyd, the situation’s a little more unclear. The character was MIA a lot through the end of season 8, and we’ll have to wait and see how much he is featured. The series can’t just forget about him entirely.

For those who missed it, Last Man Standing has already announced that you are going to have a chance to see Allen play his old Home Improvement role in Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor for an upcoming episode. If you head over here, you can get more news on that.

We had to save the best for last! Gear up for the final season of #LastManStanding premiering on Sunday, January 3. pic.twitter.com/tI2pQdymOC — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) December 8, 2020

