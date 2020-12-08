NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah on Eric Christian Olsen’s status







Are we really in danger of losing Eric Christian Olsen on NCIS: Los Angeles this season? We know that there are people worried, and we understand why. Close to the end of this past episode, Marty Deeks learned that he will not be able to get his old job back as LAPD liaison to NCIS — not only that, but he’s too old to apply to become an NCIS agent in a traditional way. For the time being, it seems like he’s out of options.

Yet, don’t sit here and correlate what’s going on here with Olsen leaving the show. We’ve cautioned you about thinking that already, and now Eric’s co-star Daniela Ruah is doing the same exact thing. Speaking to TVLine, the actress behind Kensi did her part to calm some of those who are currently nervous about her co-star’s status moving forward:

“Listen, if Eric were leaving the show permanently, we would know about that by now, and that’s obviously not the case … So, somewhere and somehow, things happen that change the course of where the story is going.”

So there is your hope for Deeks’ future, and above all else, right now we’d look at this story as a net positive. Think about it this way — this is a chance for Olsen as an actor to be able to showcase some different sides to his character. That has to be fun, since often you can get stuck doing the same exact thing year after year. So long as we’re keeping the actor on the show, we’re happy to get some new and different material.

The thing about NCIS as a show is pretty simple: The writers are pretty good at surprises. While it doesn’t seem like Nell and Hetty have any option when it comes to keeping Deeks around, maybe they’ll figure it out more over time.

