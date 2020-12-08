The Amazing Race 32 episode 11 sneak peek: Journey to Manila







Tomorrow night’s new The Amazing Race 32 is the penultimate episode of the season, and it’s going to be different than any other. We’ve heard already that this leg is being designed as a “City Sprint,” something that will look and feel different than any other that we’ve seen in some time.

In the new sneak peek below for this episode, you can get a pretty good sense of what is coming. Riley & Maddison open a clue that tells them to head to Manila in the Philippines, but what’s weird is that they are instructed to meet up with Phil Keoghan soon after. That’s something that usually doesn’t happen until the Pit Stop … so why in the world is it being done early now? We know that this is to introduce the new twist for the final four.

So what does the City Sprint mean? Basically, there are no traditional Roadblocks or Detours during this leg. There are still challenges, but there will be a level playing field as all of the remaining teams scramble to complete them as fast as possible. Whether or not the final three alliance can gang up on DeAngelo & Gary remains to be seen, but we’d say for now that they’re in the toughest spot in this leg. They may be stronger physically than anyone left, but they’re also outnumbered and it’s going to be a struggle seeing if they are going to be able to climb their way out of it.

