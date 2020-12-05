The Amazing Race 32 episode 11 video: Introducing the City Sprint







The Amazing Race 32 episode 11 is going to be airing on CBS this Wednesday, and with that comes the introduction of yet another twist!

So what is it this time? Basically, we’re getting set for what is being called a “city sprint.” Some of the traditional tasks that you tend to see on the Race are gone, and they are being replaced with a fairly straightforward leg where the teams are having just complete everything as fast as they can to get from point A to point B. This could be one of the biggest tests of speed and awareness that we’ve seen on the show to date.

Want some discussion on this past episode of the show? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

For more, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

In the first-ever city sprint, the final four teams will have no road blocks, no detours and complete every challenge as a team as fast as they can when they race through Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

This is a cool setting for this, as Manila is a dense-enough city that there is a lot of stuff that can be crammed into a reasonably small amount of space. We imagine that it’s going to be fun seeing these teams battle it out, though Gary & DeAngelo have their backs against the wall perhaps more than anyone. They are the only team remaining that is on the outside of the main three-team alliance — if it’s possible for the other teams to help each other, we’re sure that they will find a way to do so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Amazing Race

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 episode 11?

How do you think this twist is going to play out? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back around to get some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







