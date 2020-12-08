Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 spoilers: Is more danger coming for Davis?







Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 is slated to premiere on Starz this coming weekend, and as you would imagine, stuff’s hitting the fan. We’re in a situation here where the trial of Tasha St. Patrick could veer off in all sorts of different directions, especially since Davis and Saxe have a tentative plan to incriminate Tariq for the murder of Ghost.

As you would imagine, though, nothing is going to go according to plan. This is the world of Power, after all, and here we’re rather used to things veering off in all sorts of unexpected directions. Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, here is some of what Method Man had to say on the subject of what’s ahead:

Davis is going to turn the screw, so to speak. And Davis is going to have to adjust and readjust and adjust again, just to gather all the things that he’s learning, and he’s taking chances. But he’s taking chances he shouldn’t take. It’s going to crash in his face, and that doesn’t sound good for him or his client.

The thing we know about Davis is that he’ll do anything to win, and that is both his greatest strength and also his greatest weakness. He could become so obsessed with that idea that he becomes vulnerable in the process — Saxe could set him up or screw him over, and that’s without even considering the idea that Tariq finds out about what’s being planned against him and decides that he’s ready for a little bit of vengeance.

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 7?

What sort of challenges are going to come Davis’ way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around to get some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

