Nurses episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead on NBC series?







After tonight’s big premiere on NBC, do you want to get a better understanding about Nurses episode 2? There is another installment airing next week, and it is going to pick up where the premiere left off. You’ll get a better sense of who these characters are, how the hospital works, and the sort of patients that you’ll see the team take on. The premiere is important for getting people on board; the second episode is most important for retention. Once people watch the first two installments, they are more inclined to stick around.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Nurses episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

12/14/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a guest of honor at a St. Mary’s fundraiser collapses, Grace grapples with the patient’s refusal to tell her family her secret. Ashley confronts Grace about her own secret. Wolf’s patient needs a life-saving lung transplant. Keon runs into a former football friend. Naz is assigned to be Sinead’s assistant. TV-14

One of the things that we are especially curious to learn about tomorrow is how Nurses is going to perform in terms of its ratings. This does feel like the sort of show that can perform well stateside, especially with The Good Doctor off the air and it getting a reasonable lead-in. Medical dramas almost always play well, and the success of another show in Transplant in America is probably something that NBC is looking at. They’ve clearly got an interest now in Canadian programming, especially in an era where it’s hard to produce scripted content.

Ultimately, NBC doesn’t necessarily need Nurses to succeed as a network, but it’s a rather nice asset during times like this. It’s a cheap alternative to original content, and it’s also something that could develop a loyal following.

