NCIS season 18 episode 3: How much progress will Gibbs, Fornell make?







NCIS season 18 episode 3 is set to arrive on CBS tomorrow night, and this is going to be the next big step in Gibbs and Fornell’s story.

What do we think is coming up on Tuesday is a worthy continuation. We’re going to have a chance to see what Tobias has been working on over the past couple of weeks, and we know already that it led to him being undercover at a fast-food establishment. We’ll see a little more of what he’s up to here, and we have a feeling that we’ll at least get some answers about the organization distributing the drugs — there is a horse head that serves as sort of a symbol for this company, at least based on what we’ve seen so far.

As for whether or not they’ll catch the person responsible, at this point the answer is not in this episode. We know that we’re spending at least a couple of episodes in the past beyond this one, so there’s no real reason to rush anything along. Also, we need to figure out what’s going to be the cause of Gibbs shooting at McGee — we know from the horse head symbol on one of the planes that it’s tied to this mystery somewhat, so clearly this is not the sort of issue that is going to be resolved either quickly or clearly.

The unfortunate thing is this — you’re going to be waiting for a while to get some answers. This isn’t an arc that is going to wrap up this calendar year.

