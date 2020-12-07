Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: The latest round of guest stars!







Prodigal Son season 2 is poised to premiere on Fox next year, so why not go ahead and get another dose of casting news in advance?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there are a pair of actors in Christian Borle and Michael Potts who are set to recur on the upcoming season — in other words, each are going to be important to the story. Check out some of the information we know right now.

Borle – The Little Shop of Horrors star is playing Friar Pete. The character is extremely dangerous, and described as “a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, Friar Pete is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients – and becomes a key consultant in Bright’s latest case.” This is a guy who could very well know how Martin operates, let alone killers who are on the outside. It’s not to difficult to gauge why he would be important to the story moving forward.

Potts – Meanwhile, the True Detective alum is going to be taking on the role of Dr. Brandon Marsh, described as Martin’s “new therapist at Claremont who’s desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.”

You can’t be too shocked that these two characters are each tied in some way to Martin, given the fact that he is a fundamental character in this story — also, the writers are going to want to give Michael Sheen as many good scene partners as possible. Why wouldn’t you want to take advantage of some of the talent in your cast?

We already know that Malcolm is going to have his hands full moving forward — how can he not after what happened with Ainsley at the end of the first season?

