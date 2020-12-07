The Voice top 9 song spoilers for Carter Rubin, Cami Clune, DeSz







The Voice top 9 are going to be hitting the stage on NBC tonight — do you want to get a sense of what they’re performing? Go ahead and consider this article your resource!

We’ll say this from the get-go — the one thing we’re frustrated about entering tonight is that so many of these singers are all choosing to do big, emotional ballads. This has been the disappointment of the past few seasons — it feels like we’ve shifted away from fun and more towards sentiment and vote-pandering at times. We know these people have huge voices, but the show’s about more than that. A healthier mix of styles is always appreciated.

Nonetheless, there are some good choices in the mix here. Take a look at the list, via Mjsbigblog, below.

Team Blake

Ian Flanigan, “Angel” – This will always be the sad song that plays on the dog commercials for us. Too much of a big ballad for our taste.

Jim Ranger, “Without You” – Sure, it’s a big ballad, but at least it’s an unpredictable song choice. Points for that.

Team Gwen

Ben Allen, “There Goes My Life” – We’re not that familiar with this song, but it feels fair to say already that this will be a hit with the country crowd.

Carter Rubin, “The Rainbow Connection” – This is a nice song choice, in our opinion — it’s age-appropriate and also nostalgic for a lot of Muppet fans.

Team Kelly

Cami Clune, “The Joke” – Her voice just sounds different than almost anyone on the show right now — there’s no guarantee she’ll advance, but one of the best song choices of the group.

DeSz, “Don’t Let Go” – This is one of those songs that you just get into when someone sings it well. We’ll see how it goes…

Team Legend

John Holiday, “Fix You” – Huge song. We hear it a lot on singing shows, though — why can’t someone pick a different Coldplay ballad like “Us Against the World” or “O”?

Tamara Jade, “Let It Be” – Like “Fix You,” this song’s been done a lot on singing shows — but it’s great when done right!

Bailey Rae, “Georgia on My Mind” – Bold choice, but an awesome song. One of the best on the list.

What do you think about the song spoilers for The Voice top 9?

