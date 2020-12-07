Why did Ryan Gallagher removed from The Voice? New claims emerge







Last Monday on The Voice, there were a number of shocked people all over the country when Ryan Gallagher was suddenly removed from the competition. At the time, it wasn’t clear what happened, though Ryan insisted in the immediate aftermath that he would address the situation at a later date.

Now, that situation seems to be here. In a statement to People Magazine, the singer’s manager Michael Catalano claims that Ryan was booted over a supposed breach in the show’s pandemic protocol — something that he denies:

“Last Sunday my client Ryan Gallagher, who was a leading contender as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team on the current season of NBC-TV’s The Voice, was dismissed by NBC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for an alleged violation of the show’s Covid 19 protocol … In my opinion, nothing could be further from the truth.”

Catalano goes on to say that Ryan knows the importance of safety more than anyone, as his mother battled the virus for many weeks earlier this year.

In response to this statement, NBC and MGM issued a statement defending their decision to remove him and reaffirming their reasoning why:

“Ryan is a talented artist, however The Voice has strict Covid protocols in place to secure a safe set for our crew, coaches and contestants. We were made aware of a breach in those protocols, and after examining the situation, and out of abundance of caution, we determined that Ryan could not participate in our Monday night show without potentially putting others at risk. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to remove Ryan from the competition.”

Ultimately, this is just the era that we’re in — one in which there are strict protocols for any form of entertainment and it can be confusing from the outside to determine what is right and what is wrong. This is a situation of two sides saying different things — NBC made their choice, though, and there is no walking that back. We doubt we ever seen Ryan on The Voice again, but we’ll see where this story goes from here.

Related News – Check out more insight on The Voice, including the most-recent results

What do you think about the latest news pertaining to The Voice and Ryan Gallagher?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







