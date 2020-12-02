The Voice results: Did Cami Clune, Carter Rubin advance to top 9?







On tonight’s The Voice results show, we had a chance to see the top 9 named — and that was certainly a cause for excitement. This is really the first time all season where we truly got to see how America felt about some of these artists, and we anticipated that there would be some surprises throughout.

Be sure to refresh this article throughout for more updates — we’ll have them the moment that they are revealed by Carson Daly and the coaches.

Team Kelly Clarkson – Desz, as it turned out, received more votes than anyone else on her team — and following that, Kelly decided to save Cami Clune. We’re pretty happy with both of these choices, especially when it comes to getting versatile performers and keeping them with her on the show moving forward.

Team Gwen Stefani – First and foremost, we saw Carter Rubin saved by America — not that this that much of a surprise given his rampant popularity. Meanwhile, Gwen saved Ben Adams — basically, finding a way in order to ensure that there were some people who could get votes in the next round.

Team Blake Shelton – America saves Ian Flanagan, while Blake opts to save Jim Ranger. No real shock here, which is par for the course when it comes to Blake’s teams on this show.

Team John Legend – Good on America for recognizing that John Holiday needed this spot after everything we’ve seen from him. Meanwhile, good on Tamara Jade for getting the final position save for the instant save.

As for the Save, Bailey Rae ended up getting the chance to advance! We’re not altogether surprised, though personally, we were rooting for Payge to advance based on everything we’ve heard so far.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice right now

What do you think about the latest results on The Voice?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







