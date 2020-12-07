NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Daniela Ruah on Kensi, Kessler battle







As we prepare for the future of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, we know already that David Kessler is absolutely going to be a factor. He’s one of the creepiest, most-horrible villains in the show’s history, and he’s now been able to get out of prison and is off on the run. He could come back to do battle with Kensi at any given time, and due to his obsession with her, it could be sooner rather than later.

(With that being said, we’ve already noted that there is no mention of Kessler returning on the next new, holiday-themed episode.)

Of course, you shouldn’t be surprised that Daniela Ruah is staying tight-lipped about most elements of the Kessler story — yet, she told TVLine that his potential attack “will be a ticking time bomb, which a great thing that this show does … That seed has been planted, and it’s going to blow up in your face when you least expect it.”

We absolutely hate Kessler, but isn’t that the intention? It probably benefits the story to have us be totally blindsided when he comes back in — and also have it be at a time when nobody really expects to see him again. We’d hope that the series wouldn’t even list him as a guest star in advance for the sake of making this reveal as jaw-dropping as humanly possible.

Because Kessler is played by writer/executive producer Frank Military, the door is especially open for the character to return pretty much whenever — be afraid for that, since it’s almost surely going to get messy whenever the character does re-enter the picture once more. Deeks is going to be just as invested in taking Kessler out, and we don’t think that he’ll even care about whether or not he has a job when doing so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see for Kensi moving forward on NCIS: Los Angeles, especially after the events of this past episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for some further insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







