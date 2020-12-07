Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 6 hopes







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question — and then also look ahead!

Yet, we must go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode coming tonight on the network, and the same goes for the week after. With Dancing with the Stars now over for the season, it makes sense that ABC doesn’t want to bury an episode by putting it on in a spot where there isn’t much of a lead-in for it. Also, remember that The Good Doctor started production on this current season late and with that in mind, they’re in a spot where they may need some of this extra time in order to get future episodes prepared.

For the time being, The Good Doctor is slated to premiere on Monday, January 11, which is when it can capitalize on another successful lead-in (The Bachelor). It’s too early to tell what the release schedule is going to be early next week, but we imagine that we’re going to have a chance to see at least a couple of consecutive episodes early on in the year. It makes sense to capitalize on the fact that a lot of viewers will be staying home at around that time / trying to avoid both the cold weather and virus concerns.

As for what we’re expecting to see when The Good Doctor returns, the progression of Shaun and Lea’s relationship is important — and the same goes for Claire as she recovers from so much loss. We’ll learn more about the junior residents, and hopefully see more fun stuff for Morgan and Park. The truth is, though, that there wasn’t some huge cliffhanger at the end of the winter finale. We don’t have one specific thing we’re eager to see next.

