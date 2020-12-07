Batwoman season 2: Javicia Leslie presents new costume preview







It’s not altogether easy to get substantial teases right now on Batwoman season 2, and there is a good reason for that. Filming has been underway for a while, we still have a while to go into the premiere, and nobody wants to give all that much away. It’s still not clear why Ryan Wilder becomes Batwoman, let alone what happens to Kate Kane, Ruby Rose’s incarnation of the character.

With all of that being said, we do at least have a new tease of star Javicia Leslie in costume! The video below from CCXP (thanks to Deeks of Color), and it features the actress giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the show. You get to see her talking about her costume, while also giving you a tease at what is a pretty-cool face mask, as well.

We foresee a lot of Javicia’s transformation into Batwoman as a slow burn over the course of the season. While you will see her become Batwoman fairly early on, we don’t foresee the show creating a situation here where she’s figured out all of her skills (or even the right costume) right away. This is going to take some time, and that is the most fitting for a show trying to create the most organic superhero story that it can.

The season 2 premiere of Batwoman will be a great table-setter for what will be coming up. There will likely be new villains, but others such as Alice will still remain. Other notable characters from season 1 are also going to play a part, but the big question is simply this: What relationships will they have with Wilder? What makes her different from Kate Kane?

Javicia Leslie gave us a new behind the scenes look at her as #Batwoman for the upcoming season! #CCXP pic.twitter.com/TP9twrPde0 — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) December 6, 2020

