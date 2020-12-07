





Is The Walking Dead: World Beyond new tonight on AMC? Within this piece, we’re going to offer up an answer to that. Also, why not spend a little time looking to the future?

The first thing that we’re interested in doing in this piece, though, is getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight. There are no new episodes through the remainder of the year, either. Last week marked the end of the road for now, and we’re stuck waiting until 2021, at least, to get a sense of what’s coming up. Of course, it’s been revealed already that this show was designed to be a two-season thing, so we’ll be building to some closure here sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, executive producer Matt Negrete offers up somewhat of a sense of what’s coming:

I’ve just tonally been thinking about season 2 as chapter 2 of a two-chapter book. But the second chapter, I think, is going to feel much different. I think in this world, when you’re the age of our characters, you’re forced to grow up very quickly and forced to make these decisions that define who you are and who you’re going to become. And I really think that they’re on their way. I think season 1 was a journey in that respect emotionally, and they’ve still got some big things to face.

…I think season 2 is going to be about the decisions they make and the actions they take to get what they want. And through that, that’s really going to define who they’re ultimately going to become. And I think by the end of the series, that trajectory is going to be very clear for all of them.

Who knows? Maybe there’s a chance to see these characters somewhere else in this world, even if they aren’t a part of this show anymore. This series has been about the next phase in the zombie apocalypse, and we think that the writers probably want you thinking, in the end, that the world could be in decent hands.

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: World Beyond moving into season 2?

