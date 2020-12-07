The Bachelorette: Is Zac Clark now Tayshia Adams’ final-rose favorite?







We’re not at hometown dates yet on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, but we’re also not far away! This is the time in which things start to get a little bit serious, and we think Tayshia is starting to narrow down some of her contenders.

At the moment, go ahead and rule out Bennett and Noah, given that nobody on a two-on-one date ever gets the final rose. Meanwhile, go ahead and rule out Spencer since he’s fallen off the face of the planet. Demar and Ed aren’t exactly getting the sort of edit of people who go far on the show, either.

It really feels like it’s just a three-person race to that final rose at this point…

Zac Clark – You have to put him high on this list after the one-on-one date. Tayshia is clearly into him, he really likes her, and there’s a natural chemistry. He’s also been open and honest about his difficult past and the demons he’s conquered. She’s intrigued by him, but is he the right person for him at this point in her life? That’s the big question.

Ivan Hall – He feels the most naturally compatible for her — he’s kind, caring, the chemistry seems to be there, and he’s okay being somewhat low-key when he needs to be. They’ve also had honest, powerful conversations. With all of that said, we’re still not sure if the chemistry is better with him than it is with Zach.

Brendan Morais – While he’s been quiet the past episode or so, we can’t ignore how great his first date with Tayshia was. He relates to her and understand her, and we think that both of them know how to make a relationship work at this point. What’s the flip side? It’s that the show really isn’t focusing on him that much.

