Britannia season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Sky, EPIX?







Following today’s finale on EPIX, is there hope for a Britannia season 3 renewal? What’s the current state of things? Within this article, we’ll break that down a little bit further and glance towards whatever the future ends up holding.

For now, though, let’s kick things off with this: A reminder that there is, in fact, a Britannia season 3 coming. That has been confirmed for most of the year, so there has never been all that much of a concern with that. Jez and Tom Butterworth are writing more episodes of the historical drama — not only that, but filming is already underway!

We know that stateside, there has been a few significant changes already when it comes to Britannia and its air schedule. Amazon shifted away from the series after season 1, and since then Sky has been working with EPIX. Our hope is that this will continue to be the show’s home for the near future, but you are probably going to have to wait a good while in order to see it. In our mind, we’ll be lucky if season 3 premieres in the US at any point next year, largely because filming for projects takes so long right now amidst the global health crisis.

Ultimately, Britannia is one of those shows that we want to see on the air for however long the producers desire, largely because this is such a rich world where there is so much fertile ground for exploration. It’s similar in that way to Vikings and The Last Kingdom, two other period dramas that until the past few decades, you didn’t see a lot of them. We’re thrilled to be able to venture into these eras and see worlds that you don’t always hear all that much about. Even if there are liberties taken with all of the shows creatively, they are still able to inject you into an era in a pretty exciting way.

