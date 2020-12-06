Your Honor episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for Bryan Cranston, cast?







Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Your Honor episode 2? The Bryan Cranston series is going to be bringing so much more to the table. This is a dark, intricate legal drama, and one that is going to be all about difficult decisions.

Basically, where we are here is a situation where New Orleans Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) is doing what he can in order to protect him son Adam. How far will he go in order to do that? This show could be in a way about a spiral, which is something that Cranston knows how to play well thanks to all of his years on Breaking Bad. Yet, Michael is a very different sort of character than Walter White — this is someone with a specific place of authority. He’s not someone forgotten about by most of society, and he’s got a family that entrenched in a way that Walt Jr. never quite was.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Your Honor episode 2 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

On the anniversary of his wife’s death, Michael creates an alibi for Adam on the day of the accident; Michael pulls his close friends into the web of deception; Kofi is approached about a job.

Will this show be able to gain a significant amount of traction? That’s not something that is altogether clear at the moment, but we could get a larger sense of it over the course of the weeks ahead. We know that Cranston’s presence should be a significant buoy to the ratings, and in general there’s an appetite for shows in this field at the moment. Just take a look at The Undoing, which was able to become a sensation over the weeks that it was on the air.

