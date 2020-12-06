Is The Undoing new tonight on HBO? Is there any season 2 hope?







Is The Undoing new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we’ll do what we can to share an answer to that question. To go along with that, though, we’ll also take a larger look at what the future holds.

The bad news here is pretty simple: There is no new episode tonight. Last week’s episode was the finale, and it certainly felt like one. In the closing minutes, we saw Jonathan get arrested as a rest of trying to flee with Henry. He killed Elena, but there were more crimes attached to him than just that.

So with the first season over, the question then becomes whether or not there is any more story left to tell. Will the series, which has become a pop-culture phenomenon, come back for another season? While we know HBO would love the ratings and the subscribers, there are no plans to bring the show back for now. There isn’t a real reason to unless David E. Kelley and the entire producing team decides that they have a worthy story. If that happens, all bets are off, but we wouldn’t count on it.

Instead, we think that the more likely scenario here is that Nicole Kidman re-teams with Kelley and HBO for a completely different show, one that allows them to tell another self-contained story with a defined beginning, middle, and end. One of the reasons why The Undoing itself was so effective was because it was an open-and-shut story. Viewers knew when they were getting into it that there would be some sort of ending, and you don’t want to compromise that just for the sake of an unnecessary season 2.

If something changes, we’ll be sure to let you know … but we’d advise you to go ahead and not expect anything else when it comes to the future of The Undoing now.

