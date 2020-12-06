Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Renewal news & more







Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this piece, there is a lot to talk about … including the show’s future.

While there was no new episode of the zombie drama last week, we wouldn’t be shocked if there was confusion out there about a potential new episode tonight. Typically The Walking Dead and its spin-off do eight episodes at one time, and because of the Thanksgiving holiday, it made some sense for the show to be off the air then.

Unfortunately, the hiatus is continuing now — there is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one the rest of the year. There were only seven episodes broadcast this fall — the pandemic is shaking up things all across the board when it comes to episodes being filmed and aired. We’re just happy to get new episodes whenever it’s possible, so it’s okay that we won’t be back until 2021. We’d be shocked if we find out a specific return date for a little while.

So while you do wait for some more new episodes, why not check out some more good stuff from the world of Fear the Walking Dead below? There are a couple of videos worth checking out.

1. Renewal News – If you missed it from this past week, there is a season 7 for Fear the Walking Dead coming up. We’re just stuck waiting in order to see it.

2. Alexa Nisenson speaks out – Here, the actress behind Charlie does her best to discuss some of her favorite moments from the first half of the season. This is probably one of the best runs we’ve seen Fear the Walking Dead be on for a good while, so there are a lot of great moments to share in this instance.

What do you want to see when Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC?

