Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Will Joe Hill go public about family secret?







As we prepare for the remainder of Blue Bloods season 11, there are of course a lot of different things to wonder about. Take, for example, whatever the future is going to hold for one Joe Hill.

At the moment, Joe Reagan’s secret son is still trying to go about his business. He’s been fine to spend a little more time around the Reagans — in the premiere, he worked with Jamie in order to track down Danny and Baez. Yet, he did not attend family dinner like he did at the end of the season 10 finale, and he has also been hesitant to come forward publicly as a part of the Reagans. He knows the baggage that can come with that; the Reagans may be a notable police family, but he doesn’t want the perception that he only got where he is because of his last name.

So how is the rest of the Joe Hill arc going to continue? Speaking in an interview with Deadline, executive producer Kevin Wade explained that you’re going to see this decision play out over the coming weeks:

…[It’s] a contained arc that we play where Joe Hill is faced with a decision of does he go public with the fact that he is part of this family or is he forced to go public with the and what would that affect be on him.

It’s very different in our fictional world to be a cop named Joe Hill than it is to be a cop named Joe Reagan. Because the first question to that guy is, oh, wait is your old man the police commissioner? In which case this guy would answer, no, but my grandfather is and my uncle is this guy and my other uncle is that guy and my aunt is the ADA.

We’d love to see Joe figure out what he wants to do before the end of the year, just because it’d be great to see him have a sense of closure. We don’t anticipate that he’ll have a huge role to play in every episode from here on out, but it’s another part of the Reagan family who could be brought in here and there for various cases.

