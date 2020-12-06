Power Book 4: Force: Will 2-Bit reunite with Tommy on new show?







Based on the end of Power Book II: Ghost last night, we had a chance to see a notable character have an almost-impossible future. With that being said, what will this future look like?

We’re of course speaking here of the character 2-Bit, who was released from prison after orchestrating a deal with the help of Steven Ott and Davis MacLean. He is a dangerous guy, someone tied closely to Tommy Egan, who he remained loyal to until the end. With that in mind, we have to wonder — will 2-Bit cross over to Power Book IV: Force?

What we know at the moment is that Tommy’s spin-off (premiere date TBA) is going to feature Joseph Sikora’s character starting a new life for himself on the West Coast. We’re sure that there are going to be a lot of new characters over there, but it makes some sense for him to have at least one person from his old life. It also makes some sense for 2-Bit to come over to this world, as well. Think about it this way — the cops are going to be looking out for him more in New York. While he may be free, how free is he? He can start over, and do so with someone who may already have his back.

Given how much the people watching Power may want some nostalgia attached to it, this is just a gig that makes sense. With that in mind, we’re really hoping that it comes about.

Do you think we’re going to see 2-Bit turn up on Power Book 4: Force down the road?

