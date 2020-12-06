Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Did 2-Bit return? What it means







Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 arrived on Starz this weekend after a long delay, and it gave us a lot of entertainment. To go along with that, it also brought forward a notable character from the past who could have big ramifications for the future.

Early on in the episode, it was revealed that 2-Bit, Tommy Egan’s one-time associate who was loyal to him no matter what, was going to be a surprise witness in the trial of Tasha St. Patrick. Why? It was to use him as a means to get people thinking more about Tariq — the true killer. Blanca could use her planned “testimony” (programmed into 2-Bit) to get back at Saxe, while Saxe and Davis collectively get closer to their end goal in incriminating Michael Rainey Jr.’s character.

The great news for all 2-Bit fans is pretty simple: He’s now a free man. He got what he wanted, and now we’re going to spend the next few months thinking about how he should end up being on Power Book IV: Force. We don’t know how the producers don’t go in that direction since that’s the Tommy spin-off and Tommy’s got a perfect reason to recruit him to the West Coast.

Meanwhile, Tasha’s already aware enough that something is awry with Davis’ line of questioning to 2-Bit on the stand. She may not look too hard into it now, but she knows to have her antennae up. Yes, Davis is working to free her … but he may have an ulterior motive. Multiple, in fact.

What did you think about the events of Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

