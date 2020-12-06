Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 spoilers: Tariq’s next chapter







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Power Book II: Ghost episode 7? There is another new episode coming up next week, and our general sentiment is simply this: There are going to be more fireworks.

The first thing that’s worth noting here is the title: “Sex Week.” What in the world does that mean in the context of the show? That’s something that we’re going to have to figure out, but the titles are often tied into the story.

Meanwhile, it’s clear at this point that Tariq has his back against the wall. That started moving into episode 6, but one of the things this show has been trying to do is test Michael Rainey Jr.’s character. It’s been somewhat of a slow burn, but he can’t put the toothpaste out of the tube when it comes to the target on his back.

There are only four more episodes this season following this weekend — that means that just about everything is going to have to ratchet up at rapid pace. Be sure to prepare yourself accordingly.

