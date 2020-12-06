Shameless season 11 episode 2 spoilers: An unwelcome birthday







Are you ready for Shameless season 11 episode 2 to arrive on Showtime? Following the events of the crazy premiere, you should go ahead and revel in the fact that there is a lot more to come. Gentrification will remain one of the big storylines, with Frank putting himself front and center as the person looking to keep away newbies to the South Side.

As for what’s happening beyond him, Debbie is going to do her best to give Franny the best birthday party imaginable. What’s the twist? It may not be a party that Franny actually wants. The full Shameless season 11 episode 2 synopsis:

It’s Franny’s birthday, and with Tami and Sandy’s help, Debbie prepares to throw her the best princess party Franny never wanted. Ian is on the straight and narrow which forces Mickey to get a real job. Frank the weed connoisseur helps Kev and V with their struggling pot business. Lip’s home renovations run him into some trouble with his new neighbors. Carl’s first day on the force is not the vigilante fantasy he thought it would be. Liam profits from kids who find themselves in lunch debt due to a tyrannical lunch lady.

Over the course of this episode, we’re excited to get a good sense of how these characters are trying to adapt to the times — but also move forward their own lives in meaningful ways. We think that Lip is actually trying to make his life better separate from the Gallaghers, and that is a worthy pursuit. Whether or not it will actually work, though, remains to be seen. Ian and Mickey are trying to be more independent, but just for the sake of sheer ridiculousness Carl’s storyline is probably going to be worth the price of admission. Of course he’s the sort of guy who would believe himself to be Batman…

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now regarding Shameless and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember here to come back around for some additional insight related to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







