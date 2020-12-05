The Resident season 4 spoilers: New look, details on Conrad, Nic wedding







We know that you’ve been waiting for a long time now in order to see it, but The Resident season 4 premiere is right around the corner. January 12 is when the season starts, and it will be doing so in a very exciting way!

One of the main events of the premiere is going to be seeing Conrad and Nic get married — not only that, but we understand more how it’s happening! The show is going to feature the pandemic as a story-point, but also bring you more into a world where it is taken care of. That’s something that executive producers Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan, Andrew Champan, and Peter Elkoff discuss in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, who also supply the new photo below:

“They met in a bar, fell in love in a hospital, and now — after all the glorious highs and painful losses — Conrad and Nic will join hands forever … At the end of a premiere episode that looks back on the crisis year that was 2020 — and visualizes an end to the pandemic — Conrad and Nic decide that there is no better time to commit to a hopeful future, and so they say ‘I do.'”

This episode will for sure be a celebration, and we know that there are a lot of notable faces who will be a part of it in some shape or form. It’s going to a thrill to see everyone celebrate, and in a lot of ways, it’s going to give us future for what the world will look like. Sure, we imagine that there will still be pain and a lot of drama — this is The Resident, after all — it’s nice that there will also be a chance to see a glimmer of hope.

