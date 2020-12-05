Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Prepare now for chaos to come (video)







Tonight, Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 is arriving on Starz after a number of weeks away. Are you ready for some of what’s coming up? We hope so, and the video below should help to set the stage.

This video, which comes courtesy of creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp, gives you a good sense of all of the most-notable events from the first five episodes. It’s understandable if you’ve forgotten a few details, and this should get you up to speed.

To us, the most important thing entering episode 6 is the simple fact that Tariq’s up against the wall in a pretty substantial way. Davis MacLean and Cooper Saxe have struck an agreement to try and work together — why? Saxe has evidence now that Tariq is the real person responsible for Ghost’s murder. If they can incriminate him, then they’ll each have done their job — remember that Tariq hired Davis in order to ensure that his mom got out of jail. He just may not expect some of the particular consequences here.

Of course, beyond this we know that there are some other issues awaiting Tariq at school — he’s trying to work with Monet and create a drug empire there, but how long can he keep that under wraps? It only seems like a matter of time before some other people find out about it, but what do they decide to do with some of that knowledge? That’s also an important part of this.

Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 should be available on the Starz app at midnight.

