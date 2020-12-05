





Entering the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere, we heard that a big-name character was going to be appearing at the family dinner table for the first time. They weren’t a part of the Reagan family, but they were someone viewers wanted to see there for a long time.

Going into the episode, we’d already narrowed down the list to a few candidates. Yet, by the time the episode neared the conclusion, we started to get a much better sense that it would be Baez. After what she and Danny went through in the episode, they deserved a happier moment. They spent much of the episode trapped while Joe and Jamie patrolled the area in hopes of finding them. Eventually, they did. It seems like they came in the nick of time, given that Baez was in a bad way and she needed to recover.

Now, let’s go ahead and give a round of applause to Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez, who absolutely killed every moment of screen time that we saw from them. We got to learn a lot more about Baez and the loneliness she’s felt in life; meanwhile, Danny opened up about how he can rub people the wrong way, and why he has struggled to keep a partner at various points in his premiere.

This episode managed to give us a joyous family-dinner moment with Baez, but there is still a lingering mystery — a serial killer is on the loose. We imagine that through some upcoming episodes, we’ll have a chance to see this explored further.

In other news, Joe seems to have some awkwardness still being a proper part of the family. He may have helped Jamie, but he had “other plans” and was unable to take part in family dinner.

