Is Sami Gayle leaving Blue Bloods in season 11? Opening credits mystery







Is Sami Gayle leaving Blue Bloods, at least when it comes to being a series regular for season 11? The opening credits tonight raised this question, mostly because of her omission. She’s been there in the past, so question marks started to fly all over social media tonight.

We already knew from the end of last season that Gayle’s character of Nicky is being featured less and less these days — she’s no longer located in New York, as she’s gone on to join a company on the West Coast. Nicky did return briefly closer to the end of last season, and apparently there were plans to do more with her before the show shut down filming.

Yet, we can at least tell you this for now — Sami was still listed as a part of the regular cast in the press release for the premiere. That doesn’t mean anything for certain, but CBS indicated to all journalists beforehand that she was still a part of the show. Meanwhile, we also know that Gayle has been in New York City and has done promotion for the eleventh season — all signs that she will still be around. (Heck, she was just posting about the premiere on Twitter and Instagram earlier today!) It does also seem like there is nothing but positive vibes between her and all of the cast and crew.

Whenever Gayle is not around on Blue Bloods, the show will probably find a way to shake things up at the dinner table. Take, for example, there being a surprise guest at the family dinner table this week.

We’ll keep you posted if we learn something more about Sami Gayle’s future, but for now we wouldn’t fret too much. This is a series about family, and given that we’d be shocked if this member of the family was completely off the map for a long time. As for why she’s not in the opening credits, let’s just say it’s a little bit of a bummer since she’s been such a huge part of the show.

