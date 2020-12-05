Shameless season 11: Showtime will put premiere online for free







Waiting for the premiere of Shameless season 11 this weekend? Well, we’ve got some great news to share — you have an opportunity to check out the episode for free!

Starting this Sunday and until January 11, the first episode of the final season is going to be available across YouTube, Showtime’s official site, and other digital platforms. It’s a good way to get you hooked on the final season — or, if nothing else, a way for you to sample some of the show if you somehow haven’t seen it before. It’s an early Christmas gift! The final season is going to have a lot to say, especially as we wait to see if some members of the Gallagher family can actually obtain happiness. It’s not something that they’ve been altogether great at over the years.

For the record, Shameless is not the only show that Showtime is giving viewers a chance to see for free over the holiday season. Below, you can see a full list of everything else that they’re offering…

Premiere episode of YOUR HONOR

Premiere episode of the final season of SHAMELESS

CITY ON A HILL season one

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q season one

WORK IN PROGRESS season one

RAY DONOVAN season one

THE AFFAIR season one

All episodes of MURDER IN THE BAYOU

THE KINGMAKER

GRINGO: THE DANGEROUS LIFE OF JOHN MCAFEE

The premiere of LOVE FRAUD

The premiere of OUTCRY

The premiere of THE REAGANS

The premiere of MOONBASE 8

Selected episodes of DESUS & MERO

There is some good stuff in there! Showtime has a lot of content available for the holidays, which is a good thing given how shows are starting to dry up elsewhere.

What do you want to see on Shameless season 11?

Have any theories for how the series is going to end? Be sure to share in the attached comments, and also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

