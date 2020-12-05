Warrior season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Cinemax? The latest







Is there going to be a Warrior season 3 at Cinemax, or should we expect the show to be canceled? The answer is a tad complicated.

We’ll start off here by giving you a dose of the bad news: There is going to be no season 3 at the aforementioned network. Cinemax is no longer in the original content game — they aren’t making any more scripted shows. Because of this, the series is going to have to look at other homes. HBO Max could be an option for the drama, but it could depend a lot on streaming numbers. We know there are people fighting for more new episodes, but this business can be tricky.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what series star Dianne Doan had to say about the idea of there being more down the road:

Wrapping up the season, we didn’t know if it was gonna be the end, so there are a lot of loose ends. With Cinemax no longer making original content, it’s a blow. We’re all sad because it’s a family that we’ve grown to love. But both seasons are gonna move to HBO Max, so you just never know. Crazier things have happened. Shows have been resurrected from the dead. I don’t think Warrior is done. I don’t think that this is how the characters are supposed to end. I feel like there’s one more thing, whether it’s a movie or a limited series. I don’t know, but I have hope that it’s not dead. There’s not enough time to get through all of the characters and the story behind them, so I don’t think any of us are satisfied with it being done with Season 2, to be honest.

We don’t think it’s going to be a quick process to see the show renewed for another season, so we’ll have to wait to see how it performs at HBO Max. Because of the pandemic, that could make any decision all the more complicated. We’re going to have to be patient, but if you love the series, keep fighting to save it!

Do you want to see a Warrior season 3 renewal somewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Cinemax.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







