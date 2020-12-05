Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 spoilers: Tariq and Lauren’s future







Is Tariq St. Patrick fundamentally good, or fundamentally evil? That is one of the questions that you could see addressed over the course of Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 when it airs this weekend on Starz.

Of course, we don’t exactly think you’re going to get a cut-and-dry answer, but this episode is entitled “Good vs. Evil.” Not only that, but it’s going to be a huge discussion-point at school. It’s also a discussion between Tariq and Lauren that is the focus of a new Entertainment Tonight sneak peek from the episode. We can’t say that there is anything altogether groundbreaking about this preview, other than that there is clearly still some flirting going on between these two characters. There’s something about Tariq that makes Lauren very curious, and it may just be his mysterious nature. He’s a puzzle that she wants to be able to piece together, though Tariq probably doesn’t want that. He may view her as sort of a gateway to normalcy, or a chance to feel somewhat different than himself. There could be some parallels to Angela here.

As for whether or not Power Book II: Ghost views Tariq as good or evil, the answer is probably in between. He did murder his father, and that may seemingly tip the scales in one direction; yet, he’s also raising money to try to get his mother out of prison, and Ghost was no saint himself. The show isn’t justifying his actions per se, but allowing us to see inside his mind. Tariq is capable of many things … including some we may not know about just yet. Those are questions that could be answered as this season goes on.

