





Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods, and the role of Frank Reagan, following the events of the season 11 premiere? Entering the episode, we think that the show wants you at least to be thinking about here.

Let’s set the table for a moment here — there is a sneak preview out there for the premiere that features Frank and Garrett discussing the former’s resignation. We do think that this was all just a formality that comes along with Mayor Chase being in power, but is there something more to it? Is there a legitimate cause for concern?

Entering the episode, the biggest fear we had was that times have changed so much in the past several months — and through that, you had to wonder more of whether or not Frank is the right man for the job. We know that he is capable of compromise and listening, even if he can be firm and stubborn. We weren’t convinced he’d be leaving or that Selleck would be going anywhere — he is, after all, so important to the show. He’s been the face of it for virtually the entirety of its run on CBS. Why change that now?

After seeing the full extent of the conversation between Garrett and Frank, it did become clear that Frank’s “resignation” was more of a political move in between troubled relationships with the Mayor and community outreach. It was something we were worried about but, for now, it continues to be a tactic for Frank — and we also gotta credit Garrett for helping Frank see that his initial intent with the resignation letter wasn’t the right move. We’ll see more down the road if he actually retires, but we don’t see it happening until the series comes to a close.

