Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 hopes: ‘In the Name of the Father’







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 carries with it the title of “In the Name of the Father” — so when could it air? What could it be about? Within this piece, we’ll share with you some of what we know.

Let’s start with some of the reports that are out there — CBS’ official schedule claims that this episode will be on next week. That makes sense, given that new episodes of Magnum PI and MacGyver on the air. Yet, there are no official details out there about it yet — think in terms of a synopsis. The title alone alludes to an episode with religious undertones, and that does make some sense given that there are a lot of religious characters on this show — including the Reagans. We know that this show also does examine the church, with Archbishop Kevin Kearns (Stacy Keach) serving as an important recurring character.

There should be some further details announced about Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 following the episode, and that includes a promo with a few more details. Know that there is probably going to be a new episode on December 17 as well, but that has not been confirmed — hopefully, getting three episodes this month will partially make up for the fact that we haven’t seen a new episode of this show since the spring.

We think our expectations at this point are pretty simple: Meaningful stories for all of the Reagans, chances to deviate from the norm, and then also a family dinner. There’s a part of Blue Bloods that will always rely on familiarity, but we do appreciate it when they make little moves to deviate from the norm as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other assorted updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







