Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Be prepared for ‘Easy Money’







You’ve been waiting a long time to see the Magnum PI season 3 premiere — luckily, you won’t be forced to wait anywhere near as long for episode 2. There is another installment entitled “Easy Money” set to arrive on CBS next week, and for at least some of the hour, it will pick up where the premiere left off.

To be specific, we are talking here mostly about what is going on with Higgins and her romantic life. She meets her new love interest Dr. Ethan Shah in the premiere, albeit in some of the stranger circumstances possible. That story is going to keep going in this episode, as Ethan is probably going to find out that there are a lot of things that come with dating Higgins. Dealing with Magnum could prove to be one of them.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some additional news as to what’s coming:

“Easy Money” – Higgins’ job to repo a plane goes south when she and Magnum discover that it was being used by a drug cartel who opens fire at the plane, forcing them to crash land in the jungle, where they find a stowaway on board with a target on his back. Also, Higgins has her first date with Dr. Ethan Shah, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While you are getting some fun stuff ahead with Higgins, go ahead and consider this synopsis a reminder that there is still a lot of crazy stuff coming action-wise. An action sequence involving an airplane and the jungle is some serious stuff — and also, for the record, what we love about this show. It’s bold and daring in a way few others are, and kudos to the cast and crew for finding a way to do all of this in a pandemic.

