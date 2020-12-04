MacGyver season 5 episode 2 spoilers: The road ahead for Lucas Till, cast







Following tonight’s big premiere, are you curious for what lies ahead on MacGyver season 5 episode 2? We’ll just kick things off here by saying that we’re more than a little bit excited to have this show back! It’s been a long time coming, but the series looks to be wasting no time to get back into its rhythm. That means that there are some more exciting missions around the corner, including an elaborate heist mixed with one that is personal to Henry Ian Cusick’s character of Russ Taylor.

For a few more details all about what’s next, be sure to view the MacGyver season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice” – When Taylor’s former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac and the team must find the weapon so Desi can pull off the ultimate heist before it’s sold to a terrorist cell, on MACGYVER, Friday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’re counting on both next week and the season to come is a healthy mix of everything that we’ve come to love from this show. That includes moments for Lucas Till and the other actors to shine, but also some thrilling action sequences, great guest stars, and a little bit of signature Phoenix Foundation humor. This is one of those shows that can feel like an action movie every week, and we certainly would love to keep that in its DNA.

Remember also that some of the early episodes you get this season were technically filmed before the onset of the global health crisis. MacGyver didn’t air all of its produced season 4 episodes in the spring, which means that they’ve got an advantage on some other shows that had to premiere this fall without anything in the bank.

