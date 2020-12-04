Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? The future of Katarina Rostova







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you are coming into this article with that very question, have no fear — we’ve got an answer, plus some other conversation, as well.

Before we dive into anything else, though, let’s go ahead and hand down some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the James Spader series coming up later tonight. Maybe some were hoping that the show was off last week simply because of it being Black Friday; that is, unfortunately, not the case.

So what are we dealing with now instead? Think in terms of a situation where The Blacklist is currently poised to remain off the air until January 22, when a new chapter of the show will begin — presumably without Katarina Rostova.

This is where we want to get to that larger question: Is Katarina really gone? Have we reached the end of her story? We’ve already heard a wide array of theories suggesting how the character could still be alive and in a way, we get it — this show doesn’t kill major characters off frequently, and they often fake you out. They’ve already done this with Katarina already!

Yet, in this instance we do think it’s the end of the road, given that Raymond Reddington had no reason to keep her alive. We saw the shooting, Liz screaming after the fact, and even the removal of the blood from the spot. If Katarina was kept alive, it’d also invalidate the purpose of that voice message that was left. We think that this represents her living beyond the grave, and in the end she served her purpose — pushing Liz and Reddington apart.

No doubt, though, this stuff is fun to think about. This is the bread and butter for what The Blacklist is.

