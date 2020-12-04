NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 spoilers: First look at ‘We All Fall…’







NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 is one that you’re having to wait a good while in order to check out. After all, it’s not airing until Sunday, December 13. The other bad news is that this is probably the final episode of this calendar year.

This episode is going to be in a lot of ways a direct continuation to what we saw in episode 3 — a lot of storylines there will continue, as Pride works with his team in order to take on corruption within the police department. It’s a situation where Scott Bakula’s character may need to take on further responsibility in order to ensure that justice is served. Is he ready for that?

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 synopsis — go ahead and consider that your source for further insight:

“We All Fall…” – As the NCIS team continue to investigate the murder of an officer who was about to whistle blow on police misconduct within NOPD, Pride must get creative in order to finally get rid of the dirty cops. Also, the Mayor asks Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city and, as Covid continues to overwhelm the system, Wade finally addresses the toll it’s taken on her, at a special time on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By continuing to feature the health crisis, NCIS: New Orleans is showing that it is not afraid to keep tackling topical issues. It’s really the only show within the franchise to look at some of this, but we think they are still trying to balance out people being safe and also continuing to live their lives. No doubt, this can be a difficult thing to often maintain.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you most want to check out when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4?

Have any specific theories? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







