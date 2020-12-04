NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Daniela Ruah on directing upcoming hour







There is a huge episode for Daniela Ruah as a performer on NCIS: Los Angeles airing this weekend on CBS. Looking beyond that, though, there is also going to be a huge episode for her as a director! She is making her TV directorial debut for an episode airing this February! It’s a chance for her to show off a different skill, and that’s something that this show has been willing to offer a lot of its cast members! Just recall that Eric Christian Olsen co-wrote an enormous episode for Hetty this past year.

So what does Ruah have to say in advance of helming this particular hour of TV? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, she talks about preparing for the gig:

Yeah, it’ll be my first experience directing television. It is not a big jump, I don’t think — I mean, living in a show like this for 12 years is essentially like attending film school, right? If you open your eyes, and you open your ears, and you pay attention, you’re going to learn most of what you need to know on a theoretical basis. But then it’s a question of putting it into practice, and I am surrounded by people I trust blindly to help me, to collaborate with me on everything. I know how hard it is to get a job like this to begin with, and I’m very fortunate to have my first experience be with my family because that’s what it is.

There aren’t too many details out there yet about the story of her given episode, but we’re sure that it will contain some of the series’ staples — with a few opportunities sprinkled in for her to put her own stamp on things. That is a part of what makes this show what it is — you do have a particular form you need to adhere to, but along the way you want to hope for a few little moments to stand out from the pack.

Related News – Be sure to watch a sneak peek from this upcoming Kensi episode

What do you want to see from Daniela Ruah’s next big episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







