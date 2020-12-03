NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 sneak peek: Kensi vs. David Kessler







Who is David Kessler? You’re going to be meeting him on NCIS: Los Angeles this weekend, and let’s just say that he is a seriously messed-up man. He’s a total sociopath, and someone who Kensi Blye is responsible for putting away in prison. He’s there for decades on end, and just via watching the sneak peek below, you understand why.

We have to say — this preview is uncomfortable. That’s probably the point. Kessler is someone who wants to sleep with Kensi and then murder her. He also seems to have no remorse about it at all. There’s a reason why Kensi hasn’t paid this guy a visit in a long time — he’s basically the last person out there you’d want to spend any time with at all.

So why in the world is Daniela Ruah’s character visiting him now? It has to do with something Kessler knows — valuable intel that may be important for national security. She’s going to be stuck spending some time around him, and we just have to hope that he stays imprisoned for the entirety of it.

As we’ve reported previously, Kessler is played by someone very familiar to the NCIS: Los Angeles world in executive producer Frank Military, who also happened to write this particular episode. Nobody is going to understand how to play this character better than him. Military does a good job making us absolutely freaked out by this guy, so let’s hope Kensi puts him in his place and fast during this episode.

There is one other programming note to mention here: This episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be the second of two episodes airing on Sunday night. You can get a sneak peek for the other episode over at the link here.

What are you expecting to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 5 this weekend?

Does David Kessler already freak you out to some extreme level? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

