Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Is anyone else returning?







Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve seen both Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight make epic returns to Grey’s Anatomy. So, is there a possibility that anyone else could come back? Could we still get an Ellis, Lexie, or Mark return?

At this point, you have to imagine that the show’s producers are going to be very-much coy on any potential return. Why in the world would they share some of these details now? The promo for next week didn’t feature a tease about a new face coming on, but that doesn’t rule it out.

According to executive producer Krista Vernoff, almost everything is currently on the table. Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what she had to say:

…Now you’ve seen that sometimes when people sit in Meredith’s room and talk, they appear to her on the beach, so the beach throughout the season exists not just with very special guest stars.

What we take from this is that there’s at least a chance we see some more “special guest stars” like a T.R. Knight or a Patrick Dempsey. Yet, we could also see some more people who are still within the realm of the living. Here is one off-the-wall thought — could someone like Alex Karev video-call Meredith, and could his voice therefore be conjured up in that world? With the way that this show seems to be honoring its past, we think they’ll try to throw in as many relevant callbacks as they possibly can.

