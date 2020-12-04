Shameless season 11: EP on possible Emmy Rossum return







Will Emmy Rossum return for Shameless season 11? It’s the final season, so it only seems appropriate that Fiona turns back up.

Yet, there is no guarantee that it happens … but there is at least some hope. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer John Wells was incredibly honest when talking about the possibility of Emmy coming bad:

…I’m not being coy at all. Emmy is doing Angelyne, a show for Peacock, and they had to shut down in the middle of it and they’re not sure when they’re going to go back. She and I have talked, and I think she would like to come back for a brief something. Whether or not that will be possible given what our shooting schedule is and what her shooting schedule is and where she’s going to be in the country, I have no idea. Again, not trying to be clever about it or anything. It will be based on circumstances when we’re ready to shoot, whether or not she’d be able to. But would love her to, I think she would like to, not sure it will be possible.

So are we hopeful it could happen? Sure, mostly because it seems like both Wells and Rossum are eager to try and have it happen. There are just issues in the way. It isn’t just about potentially-conflicting schedules. Everything is harder now within the global pandemic, and that means even jumping from one show to the next comes with its fair share of challenges.

Given where Shameless is currently in shooting, it’s at least fair to say that you won’t see Fiona in the early going. It could happen by the end of the series, and we’re sure that the writers are planning out something just in case she comes back.

